Regional Secretariat Of Federal Ombudsman Holds Open Kutchery In Lora

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Regional Secretariat of Federal Ombudsman holds Open Kutchery in Lora

Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Thursday visited Tehsil Lora and held Khuli Kutchery at SDO WAPDA office in which people from different walks of life participated

LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Thursday visited Tehsil Lora and held Khuli Kutchery at SDO WAPDA office in which people from different walks of life participated.

On this occasion, the Regional Head introduced the Federal Ombudsman and said that people can lodge complaints regarding the issues and mismanagement related to the federal government departments including Sui Gas, WAPDA, Nadra, Passport office, Post Office, etc. either by post or by mobile application which are acted upon promptly and these legitimate grievances are immediately resolved.

People of Tehsil Lora shared their issues pertaining to the establishment of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Benazir Income Support Program Office and Complaints Office for WAPDA in Lora. In addition, the people of Lora also draw attention to the tourism in the region as it has good potential and a neighboring area of Murree and Galyat, the Regional head assured the people and said he would resolve the issues by contacting the concerned agencies in this regard.

On this occasion, the people of Lora thanked the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi who instructed his officers and staff to go to remote areas and provide justice to the people at their doorstep.

