Regional stability under stress due to Indian actions: SVI webinar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Defense experts on Friday underscored the growing threats to the region's strategic stability because of advanced defense purchases by India, the pursuit of dangerous warfighting doctrines and its jingoistic ruling elite, as they urged Pakistan government to develop military capabilities for countering any Indian misadventure.

The experts expressed these views, while participating in a webinar titled 'India's Counterforce Capabilities and Options' that was hosted by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), said a press release issued here.

Former Director-General of the Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs Department of the Strategic Plans Division Khalid Banuri dwelt upon the dynamics driving India's pursuit of counterforce strategy, which included massive defense allocations, fast-tracked acquisitions and modernization, and the planned integration of the armed forces.

Banuri also reminded about India's existing collaborations with major arms suppliers like the US, Russia, and Israel, and the quest for more such arrangements. These collaborations, he noted, have created a security dilemma for Pakistan.

Dr. Rabia Akhtar opined that deterrence equilibrium in South Asia was more stressed than ever before because efforts aimed at making deterrence fail have outweighed those attempting to solidify it.

She said that India's ideologically motivated polity was uncomfortable with the notions of mutual vulnerabilities and status quo and therefore a push towards counterforce strategy was now visible in the Indian strategic conclave.

She warned that with expanding Indian counterforce capabilities, the chances of inadvertent and accidental escalation increase manifold, thereby, threatening the region's strategic stability.

Pakistan, Dr Rabia advised, should keep its counter value and counterforce options and seek allies, who could help it on the path for strategic modernization.

Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal stated that belligerence in Indian strategic thinking was evident from the statements made by its diplomats and military officials specifically the National Security Advisor. He said the three objectives of Indian nuclear force posture are to compel Pakistan, deter China, and demonstrate power in the Indian Ocean Region.

He, therefore, suggested that Pakistan should reframe its strategic perspective reframing and invest in space-based Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and sea-based retaliatory capabilities.

Former Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi presided over the session.