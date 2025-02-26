Regional STEAM festival inaugurated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Regional STEAM Festival was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Public school Hyderabad on Tuesday.

9 districts of Hyderabad region actively participated in the event. More than 162 schools’ students attended the festival with their science models.

The event was graced by PPA MPA and Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for food, Abdul Jabar Khan as the guest of the honor and inaugurated the festival along with officials from the education department and distinguished guests from various walks of life.

They visited all the stalls, interacted with students, appreciated their efforts, and even experienced the science farming lab, where an expert engaged with students in shifts, fostering curiosity and enthusiasm for science.

The event was organized by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Govt of Sindh in collaboration with the Thar Education Alliance (TEA).

In the inauguration ceremony, PPA MPA and Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for Food, Abdul Jabar Khan shared that seeing young children present innovative ideas and science models on artificial intelligence, climate change, and the future of Pakistan in 2100 is a testament to their intelligence, creativity, and forward-thinking mindset. Their curiosity and vision demonstrate a level of advancement that is truly inspiring. This is not just an opportunity for them it is a glimpse into a future shaped by their brilliance, where they will lead the way with groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

Reputable science organizations including Space academy, STEM Club Pakistan, and Pakistan Science Foundation were actively engaging students and participants through hands-on activities, practical demonstrations, and immersive learning experiences.

The festival was officially inaugurated by the Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Ghulam Sarwar Mallah, along with Deputy Secretary of Colleges, Professor Fayaz Hussain Soomro, and the Regional Director of Colleges.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Hyderabad, Ghulam Sarwar Mallah, stated that the STEM competitions have been successfully conducted due to the efforts of the Minister of Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Secretary of Education Sindh, Zahid Ali Abbasi, and the Thar Education Alliance. He expressed his pride in the fact that achievements have also been recognized at the international level, earning prestigious awards.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the Children’s Parliament from the Hyderabad region have been elected, which is also a significant achievement for the region. He credited the success of the students to the dedicated efforts of their teachers, whose hard work has yielded remarkable results. The Education Department has recruited competent teachers purely on merit and continues to strive for the further enhancement of education standards.

He added that teachers, as the guiding mentors, are providing quality education to students. He acknowledged that the progress of individuals in leadership positions is also a result of their teachers’ dedication. Moreover, he pointed out that teachers hold the solutions to social and economic challenges, stressing the need for the continued promotion of quality education.

A large number of students from colleges and schools of the Hyderabad region actively participated in the Regional STEM Festival.

And the event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, recognizing the winners for their outstanding achievements.

