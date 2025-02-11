Regional STEM Festival 2025 held

The Department of Education, Sindh, in collaboration with Thar Education Alliance, organized a one-day Regional STEM Festival 2025 at Government Pilot High School Larkana, under the directives of Sindh's Minister of Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Department of Education, Sindh, in collaboration with Thar Education Alliance, organized a one-day Regional STEM Festival 2025 at Government Pilot High school Larkana, under the directives of Sindh's Minister of Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The event saw participation of schools that had won district-level STEM competitions from five districts of Larkana region: Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Jacobabad.

The festival featured scientific model exhibitions and competitions in music, art, and poetry. Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Syed Safdar Ali Shah, DG Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui, Director Colleges, Altaf Abro, Deputy Secretary Colleges, Director Sindh Education Foundation Larkana, Dilshad Pirzada, District Education Officer (DEO) Larkana, Gul Bahar Magasi and other officals, education experts, teachers, students attended in large numbers.

Speaking at the award distribution ceremony, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Syed Safdar Shah, highlighted that after the regional STEM competition, a Sindh-level contest would be held, and winners would have the opportunity to represent Pakistan internationally.

He thanked Thar Education Alliance and other institutions for their support in making the event successful, emphasizing the importance of such activities in fostering student growth.

Judges evaluated the scientific models, and winners were announced, receiving cash prizes, shields, and certificates.

The Regional STEAM Festival 2025 successfully provided students a platform to showcase their talents, learn through practical experiences, and compete at higher levels.