Regional Tax Authorities To Hold Khuli Katcheri In MCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Income Tax Office would hold a khuli Katchery in Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) on October 15 aiming resolution of problems being faced by tax payers.

A press release issued by Office of Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Peshawar Region said that the kacheri would be held on 3:00 PM and attended by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja.

The tax payers have been urged to attend the event and inform authorities about their problems and issues.

Commissioner Tax Mardan Zone, Haroon Masood and Additional Commissioners Tax, Malang Jan and Mazhar Irshad would also attend khuli katcheri.

More Stories From Pakistan

