Regional Tax Office Abbottabad Seals Shopping Mall In Haripur Over POS Violation
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 11:10 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad Friday has taken stern action against tax violations by sealing a well-known shopping mall in Haripur for failing to issue a verified Point of Sale (POS) receipt.
Following the orders of Chief Commissioner Farhat Qayyum, Income Tax Officer Shaukat Nawaz, stationed in Haripur, carried out the operation, sealing the shopping plaza and imposing a fine of Rs. 500,000.
The Chief Commissioner has directed tax officials to strictly monitor all major shopping malls connected to FBR’s POS system and take action against any business violating the tax regulations.
Further non-compliance will result in additional shopping centers being sealed, ensuring that the sales tax collected from the public is properly deposited into the national treasury.
Authorities have also urged the public to demand a verified POS receipt when making purchases. If any business refuses to issue a receipt, consumers are encouraged to report the violation through FBR’s Tax Asaan mobile app.
