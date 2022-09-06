UrduPoint.com

Regional Tax Office Collects Rs 35 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Regional Tax Office collects Rs 35 bn

The Regional Tax Office has so far collected Rs. 35 billion taxes from its jurisdictions against the set target of Rs 44 billion for the financial year 2022-23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Tax Office has so far collected Rs. 35 billion taxes from its jurisdictions against the set target of Rs 44 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Hyderabad Muhammad Farooq Azam Memon said this during his visit to Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Secretariat here on Tuesday.

He hoped that the set target of tax collection would be achieved with the cooperation of industrialists and traders in the current fiscal year.

He held out an assurance to traders and business community that no injustice would be done with anyone adding that FBR aims to create a tax friendly environment.

He said recent unprecedented heavy rainfalls had played a havoc in the country and added that the impact of climate change was being evidently felt globally.

He urged the traders to join the digital system and make online compliance while adhering to documentation. He said that FBR would take notice when incorrect facts were presented.

He said that the tax department was directly linked with businesses adding that FBR believed in the growth business and traders' sector.

He informed that refunds of traders and businessmen are being processed which will be finalized soon.

He urged the businessmen to realize their responsibilities and said they should get themselves registered as POS.

The HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said that business activities were showing a declining trend for the past four months and FBR should take up cases of traders on merit. He said notices of traders should be withdrawn if they don't fall in the tax net.

He thanked the FBR authorities for withdrawing the fixed retailer tax on demand of the business community.

He, however, said that retailer sales' imposition was good which could have led to a friendly relationship between FBR and traders.

He said in given conditions it was not easy to meet the target of Rs.

7,000 billion tax collection amidst countrywide floods and devastation.

He said that traders whose income was taxable should pay their taxes adding that traders wanted to pay taxes because it bolsters the economy and runs the country.

