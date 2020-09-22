Regional Tax Office holds training workshop on e-filing of tax returns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) here Tuesday arranged training workshop for the government employees here at Tax House regarding e–filing of tax returns.

The Chief Commissioner RTO Sardar Ali Khawja said that training workshop was specifically arranged for guidance of government employees regarding submission of tax returns, adding that it is national responsibility of every citizen to timely submit his/her tax returns annually.

Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop, he said the public friendly government has made it easy for the public to submit their returns online instead of visiting office of the FBR.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner RTO Naeem Orakzai said that workshop was arranged for the employees of Peshawar High Court, Provincial Secretariat, Peshawar Development Authority, Lady Reading Hospital, Pakistan Air Force, KP Text board, Engineering University, Khyber Teaching Hospital and other government departments.

He briefed the participants about the new e-filing system and answered their queries.