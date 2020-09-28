UrduPoint.com
Regional Tax Office Issues Refunds Of Rs 1700 Mlns

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Regional Tax Office issues refunds of Rs 1700 mlns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan issued refunds of Rs 1700 million during last two months.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Multan Nabeela Faran Baig, while talking to APP, stated that the government ensured timely issuance of refunds in order to reactivate economic activities, suspended due to novel COVID 19.

During initial phase, the refunds were issued as early as possible. She remarked that the issuance of refunds would surely bring life into economic activities and help offering jobs opportunities.

In near future, the RTO Multan would continue to make payments of refunds soon after approval from government. She also urged businessmen to keep in contact with Regional Tax Office for redressal of business related issues. She stated that RTO Multan would continue to serve the businessmen community.

