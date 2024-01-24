Regional Tax Office Rwp Seals Fake Cigarette Manufacturing Factory
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi here on Wednesday sealed a fake cigarette manufacturing factory in Jhangi Syedan area.
According to details, in an operation, the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi conducted a raid in Jhangi Sayedan area and sealed a fake cigarette manufacturing factory.
The Regional Tax Office team also recovered cigarette manufacturing missionaries and fake cigarettes worth millions of rupees.
The factory was working in the basement of a building where cigarettes of various brands were being manufactured. Fake cigarettes were being supplied across the country.
On the instructions of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Rawalpindi, Tahmina Amir and under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Headquarters, Riaz Khan, Assistant Director Shujaat Khan and his team conducted a raid and took action against the fake cigarette manufacturing factory in accordance with the law.
