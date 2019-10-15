Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challan 36 vehicles, 8 impounded, imposed fine

The Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 36 drivers, impounded 8 vehicles in different police stations while imposed Rs 17,500 fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 36 drivers, impounded 8 vehicles in different police stations while imposed Rs 17,500 fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded eight vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 17,500 to them while challaned 36 drivers on the spot over violating traffic rules.

He said that compliance on traffic rules would be ensured at any cost and stern action would be initiated against people violating traffic instructions.