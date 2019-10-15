UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Challan 36 Vehicles, 8 Impounded, Imposed Fine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challan 36 vehicles, 8 impounded, imposed fine

The Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 36 drivers, impounded 8 vehicles in different police stations while imposed Rs 17,500 fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 36 drivers, impounded 8 vehicles in different police stations while imposed Rs 17,500 fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded eight vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 17,500 to them while challaned 36 drivers on the spot over violating traffic rules.

He said that compliance on traffic rules would be ensured at any cost and stern action would be initiated against people violating traffic instructions.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Sargodha (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OICCI Members Spend 5.5 Billion on CSR activities ..

3 minutes ago

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

5 minutes ago

Zartaj urges Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using semina ..

3 minutes ago

Tauqir Sadiq's petition dismissed

3 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directs pe ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.