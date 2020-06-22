UrduPoint.com
Regional Transport Authority Impounds 24 Vehicles On Violation Of SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi impounded 24 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Monday and also imposed fine of Rs 42,000 to the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, RTA Secretary Mehr Ghulam Abbas said the vehicles not following SOPs would be impounded, adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said the transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use transport. The secretary said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger.

He also directed them to ensure disinfection of buses and other passenger vehicles on daily basis.

