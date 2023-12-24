Open Menu

Regional Transport Authority Recovers Excess Fares From Transporters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Saleem Memon here on Sunday recovered Rs 73,000 from drivers of 45 public transport vehicles and returned the amount to the passengers.

The RTA informed that he also slapped Rs 110,000 fine on the transporters for charging unauthorized fares from the public.

He noted that the fuel prices had kept declining over the last two months but the transporters had the tendency to charge excess fares on weekends and special occasions.

According to him, the action was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi.

