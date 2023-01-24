UrduPoint.com

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Sanaullah Hinjra Visits General Bus Stand

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Sanaullah Hinjra visits general bus stand

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Sanaullah Hinjra on Tuesday visited the General Bus Stand (GBS) for inspection of facilities provided to passengers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Sanaullah Hinjra on Tuesday visited the General Bus Stand (GBS) for inspection of facilities provided to passengers.

During his visit, he talked with passengers in the waiting area and inquired them about the services at the stand.

He directed for cleanliness of public toilets and checked the fare being charged from passengers.

He warned the transporters that their vehicles would be impounded in case of overcharging or overloading.

He also went to hotels set up in the limit of stands and checked the quality of food as well as their prices.

The RTA Secretary also checked route permits of the vehicles.

He directed plantations at the general bus stand and made the environmentneat and clean.

