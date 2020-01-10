UrduPoint.com
Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Challans 25 Vehicles, Imposes Fines

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary challans 25 vehicles, imposes fines

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 25 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 25 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Friday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the Sargodha district and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded 5 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs14,500 to other 25 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent challans in the court.

