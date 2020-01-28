UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain Visits Transport Stands

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain visits transport stands

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain has directed the managers of transport stands to provide all necessary facilities to travelers and commuters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain has directed the managers of transport stands to provide all necessary facilities to travelers and commuters.

He visited various stands of public transport in the city and expressed his dismay over poor cleanliness condition.

He said the government had launched 'Clean & Green' program across the country and under the program all necessary measures should be taken by transport stands managers to make the sanitary condition upto the mark.

He said that neat and clean environment was imperative for protection of health of general public, especially those who were visiting the transport stands and travel through public transport.

He also visited the waiting areas of various transport stands and directed the stand managers to ensure availability of potable water for travelers and commuters round the clock. In this connection, no negligence would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

He also directed the managers of public transport stands to plant maximum saplings of plants in and around their stands in order to contribute their share in 'Clean & Green' program to a great extent.

Related Topics

Poor Water RTA All Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Afghan President’s tweets on arrest of PTM Chief ..

11 minutes ago

Zia meets Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, discus ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Just ..

4 minutes ago

England in South Africa: Jonathan Agnew on Joe Roo ..

4 minutes ago

China, WHO Ready to Work Together to Fight Coronav ..

38 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.