Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain visits transport stands

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain has directed the managers of transport stands to provide all necessary facilities to travelers and commuters.

He visited various stands of public transport in the city and expressed his dismay over poor cleanliness condition.

He said the government had launched 'Clean & Green' program across the country and under the program all necessary measures should be taken by transport stands managers to make the sanitary condition upto the mark.

He said that neat and clean environment was imperative for protection of health of general public, especially those who were visiting the transport stands and travel through public transport.

He also visited the waiting areas of various transport stands and directed the stand managers to ensure availability of potable water for travelers and commuters round the clock. In this connection, no negligence would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

He also directed the managers of public transport stands to plant maximum saplings of plants in and around their stands in order to contribute their share in 'Clean & Green' program to a great extent.