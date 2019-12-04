UrduPoint.com
Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad Continues Action Against Violation Of Rules

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad continued action against transporters involved in over charging, running illegal bus stations, having invalid road permits and using of CNG cylinders in public transport and school vans

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad continued action against transporters involved in over charging, running illegal bus stations, having invalid road permits and using of CNG cylinders in public transport and school vans.

District Secretary (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud ur Rehman Jamali, in a statement on Wednesday informed that during checking on different routes, 33 vehicles were imposed fine of Rs 6,200 and recovered on the spot while Rs. 800 overcharged as fare from passengers were also recovered from vehicle operators and refunded to passengers.

He said that under the directives of Provincial Secretary Transport, action was in progress on daily basis against vehicles violating the rules.

