Open Menu

Regional Transport Authority Withdraws Controversial CNG Fare Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Regional Transport Authority withdraws controversial CNG fare increase

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) After a widespread public protest on Wednesday, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division has decided to withdraw the recent fare hike for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) operated vehicles on urban routes within the city.

The unprecedented increase, driven by a substantial surge in CNG prices, faced criticism for being excessive and did not match with the general public's affordability.

In an official statement released by the RTA, the transport authority, as the custodian of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and subsequent Rules 1969, acknowledged its responsibility to provide dignified and affordable transport services. The decision to retract the controversial fare hike was made following intense petitioning from the aggrieved public.

The controversial Notification No. RTA/821, dated 13-11-2023, which had initially announced the fare increase, has been immediately withdrawn.

The transport authority revealed that a review of the baseline rate, upon which fare determinations were made, is now deemed necessary.

To address the underlying issues and ensure a fair and balanced resolution, RTA will conduct a comprehensive meeting with stakeholders, including representatives from commuters and the Transport Union.

This initiative will be complemented by an in-depth survey of the affected routes and a meticulous analysis of the per-mileage cost of vehicles operating in the area.

During this period, the transport authority has assured the public that the old fare rates will remain in place. The hope is that this multi-faceted approach, involving both stakeholder input and empirical data, will lead to a more sustainable and equitable fare structure for CNG-operated vehicles in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Resolution CNG Protest Abbottabad Vehicles Vehicle RTA Lead Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

11 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

11 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

12 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

12 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

12 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

12 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan