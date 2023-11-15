Regional Transport Authority withdraws controversial CNG fare increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) After a widespread public protest on Wednesday, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division has decided to withdraw the recent fare hike for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) operated vehicles on urban routes within the city.

The unprecedented increase, driven by a substantial surge in CNG prices, faced criticism for being excessive and did not match with the general public's affordability.

In an official statement released by the RTA, the transport authority, as the custodian of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and subsequent Rules 1969, acknowledged its responsibility to provide dignified and affordable transport services. The decision to retract the controversial fare hike was made following intense petitioning from the aggrieved public.

The controversial Notification No. RTA/821, dated 13-11-2023, which had initially announced the fare increase, has been immediately withdrawn.

The transport authority revealed that a review of the baseline rate, upon which fare determinations were made, is now deemed necessary.

To address the underlying issues and ensure a fair and balanced resolution, RTA will conduct a comprehensive meeting with stakeholders, including representatives from commuters and the Transport Union.

This initiative will be complemented by an in-depth survey of the affected routes and a meticulous analysis of the per-mileage cost of vehicles operating in the area.

During this period, the transport authority has assured the public that the old fare rates will remain in place. The hope is that this multi-faceted approach, involving both stakeholder input and empirical data, will lead to a more sustainable and equitable fare structure for CNG-operated vehicles in Abbottabad.