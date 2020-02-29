UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regionally Competitive Energy Rate To Boost Apparel Sector Exports

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Regionally competitive energy rate to boost apparel sector exports

The government decision of electricity supply at regionally competitive rate of 7.5 cents per kwh and gas at 6.5 dollars per mmbtu to the export sector will give a significant boost to the value-added textile exports

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) The government decision of electricity supply at regionally competitive rate of 7.5 cents per kwh and gas at 6.5 Dollars per mmbtu to the export sector will give a significant boost to the value-added textile exports.In a joint meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) and Pakistan Ready Made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), which was also attended by a large number of exporters, the leadership expressed satisfaction over the decision, saying the move will help enhance the exports drastically.

They also called for ease of doing business, lowering cost of production, solution of liquidity crunch through early refunds payment, long term and consistent energy tariff policy and relaxed import policy for industrial raw materials so that industrialization could promoted and exports could be enhanced.

PHMA vice chairman Shafiq Butt, addressing the meeting said that the apparel sector is performing well through increase in exports and should be encouraged through making it truly zero-rated for its whole value chain.Regarding ease of doing business, he added that various provincial departments including Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Social Security, Women Welfare, Environment Department should facilitate the manufacturers and exporters in a better way.

"We request for easy and workable formula in the contribution of EOBI, Social Security etc." he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Import Business Women Gas Textile Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar shares first look of his anthem song for ..

10 minutes ago

Delhi carnage to lead to Indian Muslim's radicaliz ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges to three-year low

12 minutes ago

Controlling inflation topmost priority of govt : S ..

12 minutes ago

Vehicle lifters arrested, cars, bikes recovered in ..

8 minutes ago

South Korean health authorities have registered 21 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.