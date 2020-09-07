ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said peace in Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region.

The Foreign Minister stated this in a meeting with Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the appointment of new ambassador to Afghanistan would contribute to strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He gave special directions to the envoy-designate regarding the priorities of the country's foreign policy.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan has previously served as Pakistan's ambassador to Vienna, Austria.

