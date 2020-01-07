Registation of cattle, other farms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Malir Police on Tuesday decided to register cattle,other animal farms and their workers under its jurisdictions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Malir Police on Tuesday decided to register cattle,other animal farms and their workers under its jurisdictions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Ali Raza informed that a team comprising 15 Officers had been formed which would register the farms and cattlemen.

He said that over 125000 cattle workers would be registered with their complete information and fingerprints on the registration forms.

The officer said that there were over five thousand farms in the areas including Bhens Colony, Rind Goth, Katchi Abadi and Muslim Colony.

SSP Ali Raza said that step was taken because often the criminals take shelter in these farms and disguise as cattlemen. He expressed the hope that 70 percent of the crime would be reduced with the step.

He said that the owners would be required to fill the form while hiring new workers at their farms.