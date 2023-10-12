Open Menu

Registered Engineers Can Apply For Appearing In 22nd EPE Till October 20

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Registered Engineers can apply for appearing in 22nd EPE till October 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced 22nd Engineering Practice Examination (EPE) for Registered Engineers (RE) to elevate their title to “Professional Engineer (PE)”.

According to an official of PEC, the extended last date to apply for appearing in the exam is October 20, 2023 and the exam will be conducted on November 19, 2023.

About the eligibility criteria, the official said that the applicant must be graduated on or after January 15, 2008 and possess five years of practical experience in the relevant field of engineering since registration with PEC till closing date of submission of applications.

The applicant must have 17 CPD points (Maximum 10 CPD points from work/ job experience and 07 CPD points from other categories of CPD).

As per decision taken by the PEC Governing Body (GB) all Registered Engineers who are graduated before January 15, 2008 are eligible to apply for the title of Professional Engineer (PE) without appearing in EPE through the web link: portal.pec.org.pk

The candidates, who have already appeared in 18th, 19th, 20th and 21th EPE exams but could not qualify any one part, can also apply to reappear in the Not Qualified part.

Application form, exam format, syllabi, study material and necessary guidelines are available on PEC website under CPD link (http://pec.org.pk/cpd/engineering-practice-examination/), the official informed.

For any query, the applicant can email on epe@pec.org.pk or contact at Phone numbers: 051-9219500, 051-9206974 for any query.

Related Topics

Job Pakistan Engineering Council January October All From

Recent Stories

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

14 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

19 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

25 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

31 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

32 minutes ago
Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

1 hour ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan