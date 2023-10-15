Open Menu

Registered Engineers Can Apply For Appearing In 22nd EPE Till October 20

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced 22nd Engineering Practice Examination (EPE) for Registered Engineers (RE) to elevate their title to “Professional Engineer (PE)”.

According to an official of PEC, the extended last date to apply for appearing in the exam is October 20, 2023 and the exam will be conducted on November 19, 2023.

About the eligibility criteria, the official said that the applicant must be graduated on or after January 15, 2008 and possess five years of practical experience in the relevant field of engineering since registration with PEC till the closing date of submission of applications.

The applicant must have 17 CPD points (Maximum 10 CPD points from work/ job experience and 07 CPD points from other categories of CPD).

As per decision taken by the PEC Governing Body (GB) all Registered Engineers who are graduated before January 15, 2008 are eligible to apply for the title of Professional Engineer (PE) without appearing in EPE through the web link: portal.pec.org.pk

The candidates, who have already appeared in 18th, 19th, 20th and 21th EPE exams but could not qualify any one part, can also apply to reappear in the Not Qualified part.

Application form, exam format, syllabi, study material and necessary guidelines are available on PEC website under CPD link (http://pec.org.pk/cpd/engineering-practice-examination/), the official informed.

For any query, the applicant can email on epe@pec.org.pk or contact at Phone numbers: 051-9219500, 051-9206974 for any query.

