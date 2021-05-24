Registered engineers of Federal Govt to get Technical Allowance : Minister

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that it had been decided, in principle, to grant Technical Allowance to the registered engineers of departments and ministries of Federal Government, as admissible in the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that it had been decided, in principle, to grant Technical Allowance to the registered engineers of departments and ministries of Federal Government, as admissible in the provinces.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice, by Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussian and others regarding non-payment of Technical Allowance/ Engineering Allowance to the registered Engineers, the minister said that a summary would be sent to the Finance Ministry after completion of procedural formalities.

He said the technical allowance would be 1.5 per cent of basic salary and added Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had been assigned the task to compile data of engineers, working in various departments and entities of the Federal Government.

He said data from some departments had been received but data from certain departments including Energy, Water Resources, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB, Housing and Narcotics etc, were still awaited.