Registered vehicles increase by 9.6 % in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The registered vehicles in the country have increased by 9.6 per cent in 2018 as a number of vehicles have reached 23,588,268 in the last year compared to 21,506,641 vehicles in 2017, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data revealed that two-wheel registered motor bikes witnessed highest increase during the said period showing that their registration has surged by 11.5 per cent. Their number has jumped to 17,465,880 from 15,664,098 in the previous year.

Similarly, motor cars, jeeps and station wagons have grown by 5.3 per cent reaching to 3,043,593 from 2,889,500 during the period of one year.

However, the growth in the registration of three-wheel motor cycles, trucks, buses, taxis and others vehicles showed normal increase.

The number of trucks has surged to 277,416 from 272,934 in one year time period. The number of buses has also risen to 236,461 from 233,884, the data showed.