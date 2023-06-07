UrduPoint.com

Registered Voter Count Touches 126m Figure: ECP Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:59 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a report that revealed the number of registered voters in the country had reached around 126 million, as of March 31, 2023

The ECP also released the percentage of voters in terms of age, according to which, the highest number of voters remained within the age group of 26 to 35 years.

According to the report, the ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 percent and 46.98 percent respectively.

The total number of registered voters in Islamabad was over one million while Punjab topped with 71.

60 million voters.

The number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.26 million of which 2.95 million are male and 2.3 million are female.

The number of registered voters in K-P is over 21.58 million of which 11.77 million are male while 9.80 million are female.

In Punjab, the largest province of the country population-wise, the number of registered voters is 71.60 million, of which 38.41 million are men and 33.19 million women.

Similarly, the number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.48 million, of which 14.36 million are male and 12.12 million are female.

