UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registered Voters Only Can Use Right Of Vote In AJK Elections: Tehzib Un Nisa

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Registered voters only can use right of vote in AJK elections: Tehzib Un Nisa

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner of Muzaffarabad Division Tehzib Un Nisa has said that only registered voters could use their right to vote during polling in upcoming General elections 2021 in Azad Kashmir.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

She said that vote polling is a national duty and every citizen should ensure registration of their vote in the voter list. She stressed upon the media to aware the masses about the importance of vote and voter lists.

The Commissioner was of the view that preparation of voter lists have been launched for general elections 2021 of AJK legislative Assembly which will continue till February 2021.

She said the registration of vote would be made on NIC bases on permanent address.

She observed that NADRA voter lists would be audited through door to door campaign and then to be presented before the Election Commission.

Tehzib said that NADRA teams would send to those areas where the people have not still apply for NIC or whose NIC had expired. and as to ensure the timely making their NICs to complete the voter lists, she added.

The Commissioner maintained that Revising Authority will make decisions after hearing on the objections submitted by the people on initial voter lists from March11 to March17, 2021.

She said the Registration officers will make corrections in light of decisions made by Revising Authority from March 20 to March 22 and the final voter lists would be issued on April 1, 2021 by the Registration officers.

She asserted that Assistant Commissioners have been appointed as Registration officers whereas, the Tehsildars and Assistant Tehsildars have been appointed as Assistant Registration officers in every Tehsils of Azad Kashmir for preparing the voter lists.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March April Media From

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

26 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

40 minutes ago

Dubai Economy finds 17 violations of COVID-19 guid ..

56 minutes ago

NHMP recover car stolen from Sialkot

53 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy for Liby ..

53 minutes ago

Govt takes initiatives for supporting SMEs to open ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.