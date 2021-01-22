Registered voters only can use right of vote in AJK elections: Tehzib Un Nisa

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner of Muzaffarabad Division Tehzib Un Nisa has said that only registered voters could use their right to vote during polling in upcoming General elections 2021 in Azad Kashmir.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

She said that vote polling is a national duty and every citizen should ensure registration of their vote in the voter list. She stressed upon the media to aware the masses about the importance of vote and voter lists.

The Commissioner was of the view that preparation of voter lists have been launched for general elections 2021 of AJK legislative Assembly which will continue till February 2021.

She said the registration of vote would be made on NIC bases on permanent address.

She observed that NADRA voter lists would be audited through door to door campaign and then to be presented before the Election Commission.

Tehzib said that NADRA teams would send to those areas where the people have not still apply for NIC or whose NIC had expired. and as to ensure the timely making their NICs to complete the voter lists, she added.

The Commissioner maintained that Revising Authority will make decisions after hearing on the objections submitted by the people on initial voter lists from March11 to March17, 2021.

She said the Registration officers will make corrections in light of decisions made by Revising Authority from March 20 to March 22 and the final voter lists would be issued on April 1, 2021 by the Registration officers.

She asserted that Assistant Commissioners have been appointed as Registration officers whereas, the Tehsildars and Assistant Tehsildars have been appointed as Assistant Registration officers in every Tehsils of Azad Kashmir for preparing the voter lists.