Registering business, lower mark up rate to boost industrial sector: President FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :President Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Anjum Nisar on Sunday underlined the need for lowering mark up rate to boost production in the industrial sector.

Registering documents with concerned tax departments and affordable rates in energy sector would strengthen industrial and manufacturing sectors, he stated while talking to a tv news channel programs.

High mark up rate was also creating hindrances for Industrial growth, he stated.

There was dire need to focus on production led economy besides documentation of unregistered business in all sectors, he added.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik said that there must be a comprehensive mechanism to enroll all kind of trade and business so that tax evading culture could be avoided in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about relief to masses, he appreciated the present government's steps for providing relief to masses by reducing prices in oil products.