UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registering Business, Lower Mark Up Rate To Boost Industrial Sector: President FPCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:40 PM

Registering business, lower mark up rate to boost industrial sector: President FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :President Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Anjum Nisar on Sunday underlined the need for lowering mark up rate to boost production in the industrial sector.

Registering documents with concerned tax departments and affordable rates in energy sector would strengthen industrial and manufacturing sectors, he stated while talking to a tv news channel programs.

High mark up rate was also creating hindrances for Industrial growth, he stated.

There was dire need to focus on production led economy besides documentation of unregistered business in all sectors, he added.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik said that there must be a comprehensive mechanism to enroll all kind of trade and business so that tax evading culture could be avoided in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about relief to masses, he appreciated the present government's steps for providing relief to masses by reducing prices in oil products.

Related Topics

Business Oil Rawalpindi Chamber Sunday Commerce TV All Government Industry

Recent Stories

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

13 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

13 minutes ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

28 minutes ago

MoF holds workshop on federal governmentâ€™s trans ..

2 hours ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadershipâ€™s happin ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.