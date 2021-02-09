Registrar Agriculture University Peshawar found guilty of financial corruption: DAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The departmental audit committee (DAC) of Agriculture University Peshawar in its report 208-19 pointed out that the registrar of the varsity was found involved in illegally deriving conveyance allowance from the university funds and causing Rs 240,000 loss to the already financially overburdened university.

The official document revealed that Registrar Agriculture university Noor ul Hadi illegally derived Rs 20,000 monthly conveyance allowance from the university fund during the year 2016 as Additional Registrar (BPS-19).

It said that according to 92th meeting of the Syndicate notified through letter No 185/S-I/UAP, Acting Controller of Examination/ Additional Registrar (BPS-19) is not entitled for the conveyance allowance.

The document further revealed that the Additional Registrar Noor ul Hadi illegally got the allowance from the varsity funds, which was not admissible to even Head of Department working in BPS-20.

Deputy Director Audit in its DAC report said that when pointed out in February 2019, the management stated that the detailed reply would be submitted after verification of the record, however no action to this effect was taken till date.

Meanwhile, President Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) Prof Dr Shah Alam claimed that the appointment of Noor ul Haid as Registrar was illegal as per the university rules, adding that the official was having two 3rd divisions in his educational career and as per rule his appointment for such a high post was totally illegally and against the rules.

He urged the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to take notice of the issue as Chancellor of the university.