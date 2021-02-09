UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registrar Agriculture University Peshawar Found Guilty Of Financial Corruption: DAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Registrar Agriculture University Peshawar found guilty of financial corruption: DAC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The departmental audit committee (DAC) of Agriculture University Peshawar in its report 208-19 pointed out that the registrar of the varsity was found involved in illegally deriving conveyance allowance from the university funds and causing Rs 240,000 loss to the already financially overburdened university.

The official document revealed that Registrar Agriculture university Noor ul Hadi illegally derived Rs 20,000 monthly conveyance allowance from the university fund during the year 2016 as Additional Registrar (BPS-19).

It said that according to 92th meeting of the Syndicate notified through letter No 185/S-I/UAP, Acting Controller of Examination/ Additional Registrar (BPS-19) is not entitled for the conveyance allowance.

The document further revealed that the Additional Registrar Noor ul Hadi illegally got the allowance from the varsity funds, which was not admissible to even Head of Department working in BPS-20.

Deputy Director Audit in its DAC report said that when pointed out in February 2019, the management stated that the detailed reply would be submitted after verification of the record, however no action to this effect was taken till date.

Meanwhile, President Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) Prof Dr Shah Alam claimed that the appointment of Noor ul Haid as Registrar was illegal as per the university rules, adding that the official was having two 3rd divisions in his educational career and as per rule his appointment for such a high post was totally illegally and against the rules.

He urged the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to take notice of the issue as Chancellor of the university.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Shah Alam February 2016 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

13 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

27 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

27 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

40 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

21 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.