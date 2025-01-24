Open Menu

Registrar Challenges Contempt Of Court, 6-member Bench Constituted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Registrar challenges contempt of court, 6-member bench constituted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Additional Registrar Supreme Court Mr Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice against him through an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) and pleaded before the Court to stop the proceedings and set aside the order of his removal from service.

A six-member larger bench has been constituted on the ICA of the Judicial Registrar headed by Justice Jamal Mandokhail and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Mrs Justice Musarrat Hilali.

A two-member bench of the SCP, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Aqeel Abbasi has reserved its judgement in the Contempt case yesterday.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, on Tuesday January 21 through an official notification, had removed the Additional Registrar from his services on the basis of fixing a case of Constitutional Bench before a regular bench and wasting the time and resources of the Court.

The Registrar SCP was asked to investigate the matter.

In his ICA, the Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas has pleaded before the Court that he did not frustrate the judicial order and only wrote a note in this regard to the Practice and Procedure Committee. He has also pleaded before the Court to stop proceedings over the Contempt of Court notice.

The Court has constituted a six-member bench to hear the matter and has fixed the proceedings for January 27.

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

2 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

2 hours ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

3 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

3 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

4 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

4 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

4 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

5 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

5 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan