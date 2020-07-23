UrduPoint.com
Registrar Engineer Zahid Hussain Appointed Acting VC Of Sukkur IBA University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Registrar Engineer Zahid Hussain appointed acting VC of Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah as acting Vice-Chancellor of IBA Institute Sukkur campus, said IBA Registrar Engineer Zahid Hussain Khand on Thursday.

The committee authorised to appoint chairman education boards and vice chancellors of the universities had recommended Dr Mir Muhammad Shah for acting VC of IBA Sukkur, who was later approved by the CM.

It is pertinent to mention that the former vice-chancellor IBA Sukkur Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui had passed away on June 21, 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

