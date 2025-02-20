Registrar Office Allots Diary Number To Imran, Bushra's Appeals
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allotted a diary number to the appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their conviction in 190 million Pounds case.
The court had previously asked the petitioners to file the case again after rectifying. The appeals were moved again on January 26, after removing the objections of registrar office. The registrar office has allotted dairy number of 63/2025 to the appeal of Imran Khan and 64/2025 to Bushra Bibi's case.
