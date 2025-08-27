Registrar Office Cancels Cause List Of CJ IHC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled the cause-list of the court of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar due to his unavailability.
The cases scheduled for hearing in the court of chief justice were adjourned without further proceeding. However, new schedule would be issued later on.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Committee slams ineffective vehicle emissions testing, demands EPA-led oversight3 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast widespread rain-thundershowers across Pakistan from August 29 to September 023 minutes ago
-
Registrar office cancels cause list of CJ IHC3 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details3 minutes ago
-
Experts call for collaborated efforts to sync Pakistan with digital world3 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana-II case till Aug 303 minutes ago
-
Court grants police another 5-day remand of PTI activists in protest cases3 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns India's move to convert Yasin Malik's life imprisonment to death penalty13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO reviews flood situation in district Chiniot areas13 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of accused in case of kidnapping, marrying teenage girl13 minutes ago
-
Relief items being provided to flood affectees: Tarar13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest bike lifter, recover five stolen motorbikes13 minutes ago