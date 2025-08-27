Registrar office cancels cause list of CJ IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cancelled the cause-list of the court of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar due to his unavailability.

The cases scheduled for hearing in the court of chief justice were adjourned without further proceeding. However, new schedule would be issued later on.