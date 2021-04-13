Registrar Office directed fix appeals in references against Nawaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed its registrar office to fix appeals for hearing under COVID-19 policy in graft references pertaining Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfiled property against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani disposed of the petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for early hearing of above appeals.

At the outset of hearing, the registrar office produced its report to the bench regarding the policies for fixation of cases in wake of third wave of COVID-19. The court asked the NAB that if a representative of Nawaz Sharif was required to be appointed or not. The bench remarked that all appeals would be heard together, adding that there were a total of six appeals were pending before this court filed by NAB, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Cap. (reted) Muhammad Safdar.

The NAB informed the court that Special Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana had been infected by COVID-19 while Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi had also symptoms of the pandemic virus. Both couldn't appear before the court in current circumstance.

The court subsequently disposed of the NAB's plea for early fixation of appeals and instructed the registrar office to fix the cases for hearing as per the policy.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif from Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Nawaz Sharif had moved appeals against his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled Property references while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Cap. (reted) Muhammad Safdar had challenged their imprisonment sentence only in Avenfield apartments case announced by the Accountability Court Islamabad.