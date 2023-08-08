Open Menu

Registrar Office Issues Diary Number To PTI Chief's Appeal Against His Conviction

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Registrar's Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a diary number after the removal of the objection against the appeal of PTI's Chairman in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The appellant appealed to the court to set aside the judgment of the trial court and also suspend his imprisonment sentence till the final verdict of this court.

The appeal had been filed by defence lawyer Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on behalf of the deposed prime minister.

The petition also prayed the court to issue directives for the release of PTI's head after suspending his punishment. Earlier, the registrar's office had raised the objection against the appeal. It said that a prayer for the suspension of the sentence couldn't be made along with the appeal as per the Election Act.

