Registrar Office Objects On Petition Against Proposed Amendment
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court’s registrar office on Thursday returned the petition against proposed constitutional amendment after raising objections on it.
The registrar office of the top court has raised eight objections against the petition. It stated that the proposed amendment has not been presented in the house.
It further said that members of the parliament could not be made as respondents as it was their prerogative to approve any bill.
It said that legislation is the right of legislature and it cannot be restrained from it. The petition against proposed constitutional amendment is presumptive.
It said that the lawyers could be named as respondents only after taking permission from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) under bar council act.
Moreover, the interim order of the Practice and Procedure case is not applicable to the Supreme Court.
