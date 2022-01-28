Registrar office objects over ICA in Naval farms case

(@FahadShabbir)

The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday raised objections on intra court appeal of Ministry of Defence in a case pertaining Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms

The petition had prayed the court to turn down the decision of single member bench in above case.

The petition said that the declarations given in the decision had affected the moral of forces.

It may be mentioned here that the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah had announced its judgment on January 7, against Naval sailing club and Naval farms.