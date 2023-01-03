UrduPoint.com

Registrar Office Objects Over Petition Against Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:56 PM

The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objection on the contempt of court petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to the local body elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objection on the contempt of court petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to the local body elections.

The office had objected that how a contempt of court case could be moved to IHC against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Ali Nawaz Awan through his counsel Sardar Taimoor Aslam.

He had requested the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the chief election commissioner, ECP's members, secretaries of the interior ministry and cabinet division for not conducting LG polls on December 31, in line of the court's directives.

