Registrar Office Raises Objection On Asad Umar's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Registrar office raises objection on Asad Umar's bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised objections on a pre-arrest bail petition of PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar in FIR registered under section-144 Cr.PC.

The registrar office said that the petitioner should have filed the bail petition firstly before the lower court.

The petitioner had adopted the stance in his plea that he was in Lahore when PTI arranged protest rallies in Federal capital. He said that he was ready to join the investigation by the police.

He said that there was a risk of his arrest and prayed the court to grant him an interim bail in the case. It may be mentioned here that Aabpara Police had registered an FIR against PTI leaders including Asad Umar for violating the section-144 Cr.PC.

