UrduPoint.com

Registrar Office Raises Objections On Acting NAB Chairman's Petition

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections on a petition filed by Acting Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah against the minutes of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting

The petitioner in his plea claimed that the PAC had exceeded from its powers on June 24 and prayed the court to stop any action under minutes of its July 7 meeting.

An IHC bench will, however, take up the case for hearing along with the objections raised by the Registrar Office.

