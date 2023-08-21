Open Menu

Registrar Office Returns PTI Chief's Plea With Objections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 08:56 PM

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Monday returned the petition seeking to stop the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in other cases with objections

The registrar office objected that the petitioner had not fulfilled the requirements of Article 184/3 and that he had filed the case for his personal interest.

It further said that the petitioner had also not approached the relevant forum prior to filing the case before the SC. Moreover, the petitioner also could not explain that which of his basic rights had been affected and how it was a matter of public interest. The petitioner had made unclear multiple prayers in one case.

Salman Safdar Advocate had filed the case on behalf of the PTI chairman.

