ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally sent show-cause notice to the address of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case pertaining his threatening remarks about woman additional session judge.

According to the notice, Imran Khan gave threatening and disgraceful statement against woman judge in his speech. The PTI chief had given the statement when the case was being heard by IHC.

It seemed that the PTI head had given this statement to influence the court proceeding and get favorable verdict. Imran Khan had tried to create hurdle in way of justice through his speech, it added.

The show-cause notice had asked the PTI chairman to appear before court on August 31, in personal capacity and explain that why a contempt of court proceeding shouldn't be initiated against him.

It may be mentioned here that a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and comprising of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar had ordered to serve a show-cause notice to PTI head. The former prime minister had given threatening remarks about woman judge and police high up during his speech at F-9 Park Islamabad. The judges of IHC after a consultation had decided to initiate contempt of court proceeding against him on note of registrar office.