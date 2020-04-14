UrduPoint.com
Registrar Pakistan Medical And Dental Council (PM&DC) Submits Report To Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:33 PM

The Registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on Tuesday submitted report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in compliance of court directives pertaining to council's functions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on Tuesday submitted report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in compliance of court directives pertaining to council's functions.

Registrar PM&DC Dr. Hafeezuddin informed the court that he had started work with only 45 staff members due to the coronavirus outbreak. The council had issued one thousand registration certificates after its restoration by the court.

He said that a total of 6500 registration pending cases had been identified so far.

The regional offices including Karachi and Lahore had also been made functional to ease the medical community.

The report, however, said that five vehicles owned by the council were missing while the keys of other existing vehicles were not found so far. It further said that keys of three houses owned by PMDC were also not returned to the council. The registrar said that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had been informed in written regarding the matter.

