Registrar Peshawar High Court chairs consultative meeting of District Judicariy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A consultative meeting was held with the district Judiciary via Zoom Video Conference on Saturday under the chairmanship of Khawaja Wajih Uddin, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Peshawar regarding the resumption of all administrative and judicial work of the district Judiciary w.e.f 1st June, this year.

Upon the consent of all the District Judiciary and Bar Associations, Peshawar High Court has decided to fully functionalize the District Courts, Ex-Cadre Courts and Tribunals in the best public interest with due observance of all SOPs being issued by this Court from time to time to combat the pandemic (COVID-19), says a press release.

The District & Sessions Judges and Senior Civil Judges (Admin) has been directed earlier to resume their duties after Eid holidays in order to streamline the courts proceedings, time management in the daily cause list and ensure social distancing between the litigants, Bar members and court staff and formulate a plan for safety of all stakeholders.