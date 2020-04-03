Registrar PMDC files contempt of court plea against NHSRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Registrar, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) Friday filed another petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) for not allowing him to sit in his office despite IHC's judgment.

The petitioner Dr. Hafeezuddin had named Secretary NHSRC, deputy commissioner ICT and other officials of the ministry as respondents in his case.

He stated that the ministry's officials forcibly ousted him from his office when he was sitting there on March 30, in compliance of IHC's orders. The officials informed that a meeting would be conducted on March 31, in the ministry regarding the matter after which a decision would be taken.

The petitioner alleged that the respondents had violated the IHC's decision regarding opening of his office in PM&DC and thus committed contempt of court. The PMDC guards were also removed from the premises, he said.

He prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against local administration and ministry's officials for not allowing him to enter the office.

It may be mentioned here that IHC's single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani had ordered the ministry to immediately de-seal PMDC office and allow the registrar to sit in his office.