Registrar SC Challenges Contempt Of Court Against Him
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Additional Registrar Supreme Court (SC) Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice against him through an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) and pleaded before the court to stop the proceedings and set aside the order of his removal from service.
A six-member larger bench has been constituted on the ICA of the Judicial Registrar headed by Justice Jamal Mandokhail and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Mrs Justice Musarrat Hilali.
A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Aqeel Abbasi has reserved its judgement in the Contempt case yesterday.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan, on Tuesday January 21 through an official notification, had removed the Additional Registrar on the basis of fixing a case of Constitutional Bench before a regular bench and wasting the time and resources of the Court. The Registrar SC was asked to investigate the matter.
In his ICA, the Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas has pleaded before the court that he did not frustrated the judicial order and only wrote a note in this regard to the Practice and Procedure Committee. He has also pleaded before the Court to stop proceedings over the c
Contempt of court notice.
The Court has constituted a six-member bench to hear the matter and has fixed the proceedings for January 27.
