Registrar SC inspects operation of various branches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Salim Khan on Friday visited various branches of the top court to assess working and identify opportunities for systematic improvement.

As part of the commitment and vision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi to reform and improve the judicial system for the swift delivery of justice, he visited the Supreme Court building. The inspection covered the institution branch, information desk, police front desk, and parking area to assess current processes and identify opportunities for systematic improvement.

The Primary objective of this initiative is to streamline operations by reducing the average response time of each process to foster an efficient, transparent, and accountable framework that better serves the public and meets the needs of litigants.

The visit focused on analysing business processes and identifying areas where the service delivery system can be overhauled to ensure a more inclusive and accessible environment.

Recognizing the importance of accessible justice for all, he issued direction to implement sustainable measures that cater to all segments of society, especially disabled individuals and senior citizens who visit the Supreme Court to address their grievances.

During his visit, he engaged directly with litigants who were present for their cases and visited the Bar Room to speak with lawyers. These interactions provided valuable insight into the public’s experience and needs to make the judicial system more responsive and user-friendly.

The Registrar reiterated that these reform initiatives are designed to make the Supreme Court more accommodating to the needs of the public, thus enhancing trust and facilitating smoother access to justice. The Supreme Court administration is dedicated to implementing measures that uphold the highest standards of public service and accessibility for all citizens, he added.