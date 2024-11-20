Open Menu

Registrar SCP Tasked To Draft Rules For Constitutional Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Registrar SCP is tasked to draft rules regulating the practice and procedures of the Constitutional Bench in consultation with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar with the final draft to be reviewed for approval.

A dedicated branch at the Supreme Court of Pakistan will be established to adequately handle Constitutional matters under Article 191A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

This was decided by the Committee constituted under Article 191A of the Constitution. The meeting of the Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Justice Ammin-ud-Din Khan, Senior Judge of the Supreme Court and head of the Constitutional Bench.

The meeting was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and the Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan.

To expedite the disposal of pending appeals, the committee directed the office for categorization and compilation of the cases within one week and fixation of five chamber appeals daily for hearing before each member of the committee.

In the matter regarding hearing Intra Court Appeal (ICA), trial of civilians by military courts, the committee noted that Justice Ayesha A Malik, being a member of the earlier Bench, whose judgment is under challenge, cannot serve on the Constitutional Bench for these appeals.

Since the original ICAs were heard by seven-member bench, the committee resolved to approach the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for Constitutional Bench to ensure the matter is heard promptly.

The dedicated branch to handle constitutional matters will adequately be staffed to ensure the smooth processing of cases. Additionally, cases already transferred to the Constitutional Bench by the Supreme Court will be scheduled in accordance with the approved roaster.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Ica Chamber Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

5 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan