HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Registrar of the University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Wednesday announced winter vacation in the Varsity's model schools.

According to the announcement, the academic activities in Dr. N. A. Baloch Model school Hyderabad and Syed Pannah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro will be closed from tomorrow till December 31,2022 on account of winter vacation.