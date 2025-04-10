Registrar Visits SCP Registry In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
In order to engage with wider stakeholders for consultation and move the judicial reform agenda of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan visited the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In order to engage with wider stakeholders for consultation and move the judicial reform agenda of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan visited the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi on Thursday.
During the visit, the Registrar took a round of the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, judges’ lodges to define hardcore infrastructure needs, current resources allocation and future expansion planning.
He took a round of all branches and reviewed their working. Later on, an exclusive session with the staff, he took them into confidence on the changes on the horizon and how to realign. He listened to their individual needs and issued specific directions addressing their needs.
The Registrar met with a delegation of senior lawyers from various parts of Sindh, under the leadership of Nadeem Qureshi, Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (Sindh). The meeting provided valuable platform for useful and constructive dialogue on key issues of their concern. He took their proposals on improving court operations and cases disposal, formation of benches, cases prioritization and lawyers enrichment.
The Registrar reviewed the functioning of the Branch Registry and took note of the digitization process being implemented to streamline judicial procedures and improve public service delivery. He visited the office of DG IT of High Court of Sindh, visited the court server room and IT work station. The Registrar, High Court of Sindh, was also present.
Integration of judicial data, digital transfer of impugned cases, establishment of national repository of record, uniform facilities of copy, access to judgements, facilities to overseas Pakistanis and many such issue of mutual interest came under review. A broader agreement of collaborative working, furthering engagement at technical level was agreed to.
During interaction with legal fraternity was the provision of a video link facility to remote appearances, especially for lawyers from Sukkur and other far-flung regions, allowing them to participate in proceedings without the need for extensive travel.
The Registrar appreciated the input of the legal community and staff of the Supreme Court and reaffirmed his commitment to institutional improvement through collaboration and innovation, ensuring justice remains within the reach of all citizens.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 minute ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik11 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP11 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured11 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan11 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners11 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday21 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics22 minutes ago