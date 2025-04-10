Registrar visits SCP Registry in Karachi

In order to engage with wider stakeholders for consultation and move the judicial reform agenda of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan visited the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In order to engage with wider stakeholders for consultation and move the judicial reform agenda of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan visited the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi on Thursday.

During the visit, the Registrar took a round of the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, judges’ lodges to define hardcore infrastructure needs, current resources allocation and future expansion planning.

He took a round of all branches and reviewed their working. Later on, an exclusive session with the staff, he took them into confidence on the changes on the horizon and how to realign. He listened to their individual needs and issued specific directions addressing their needs.

The Registrar met with a delegation of senior lawyers from various parts of Sindh, under the leadership of Nadeem Qureshi, Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (Sindh). The meeting provided valuable platform for useful and constructive dialogue on key issues of their concern. He took their proposals on improving court operations and cases disposal, formation of benches, cases prioritization and lawyers enrichment.

The Registrar reviewed the functioning of the Branch Registry and took note of the digitization process being implemented to streamline judicial procedures and improve public service delivery. He visited the office of DG IT of High Court of Sindh, visited the court server room and IT work station. The Registrar, High Court of Sindh, was also present.

Integration of judicial data, digital transfer of impugned cases, establishment of national repository of record, uniform facilities of copy, access to judgements, facilities to overseas Pakistanis and many such issue of mutual interest came under review. A broader agreement of collaborative working, furthering engagement at technical level was agreed to.

During interaction with legal fraternity was the provision of a video link facility to remote appearances, especially for lawyers from Sukkur and other far-flung regions, allowing them to participate in proceedings without the need for extensive travel.

The Registrar appreciated the input of the legal community and staff of the Supreme Court and reaffirmed his commitment to institutional improvement through collaboration and innovation, ensuring justice remains within the reach of all citizens.